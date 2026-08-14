In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lc 500h
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|1214
|-
|Mileage
|12.3 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-