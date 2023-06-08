HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications

Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,55,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2925.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specs

Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The G-Class measures 4,817 mm in length, 1,931 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The ground clearance of G-Class ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Adventure Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
241 mm
Length
4817 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm
Height
1969 mm
Width
1931 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
480 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Auto Steering
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Nut Brown / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)

Mercedes-Benz G-Class News

While the Mercedes G-Class AMG Line (top) is meant for sheer performance and athletic aesthetics, the G-Class Adventure Edition is at its best when its taming the wild.
India-spec Mercedes G-Class Adventure Edition, AMG line launched. Check prices
8 Jun 2023
The Mercedes-Benz EQG will come as the first electric vehicle with silicon-based anodes, which promise to increase range and reduce charging times drastically.
Mercedes EQG, electric version of G-Class, to get range-boosting battery tech
9 Apr 2023
Suzuki Jimny with a Brabus G-Class body kit.
See it to believe it: Suzuki Jimny modified as a Brabus G-Class mean machine
13 Mar 2023
The upcoming BYD off-roader EV and PHEV versions will take on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class
BYD teases electric off-roader under new sub-brand, to rival the G-Class
11 Mar 2023
The new Audi electric SUV will not follow the Activesphere Concept EV.
Audi targets G-Class and Defender with rugged electric SUV, to launch in 2027
30 Jan 2023
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz G-Class price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.55 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz G-Class top variant price is ₹ 2.55 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
G 400 d AMG Line
2.55 Cr*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure Edition
2.55 Cr*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

