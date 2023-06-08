Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications

Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The G-Class measures 4,817 mm in length, 1,931 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,890 mm. The ground clearance of G-Class is 241 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz G-Class sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less