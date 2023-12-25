Mercedes-Benz to show G-Class EV, Concept CLA & AI-powered assistant at CES 2024

Mercedes-Benz has stated that it will reveal a number of digital innovations at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas next month. Slated to take place between 9th and 13th January 2024. The German luxury car manufacturer has revealed that it will showcase a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class and its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered iteration of MBUX virtual assistant.

Consumer Electronics Show or CES has been witnessing an increasing penetration of automotive technologies with a rising number of automobile manufacturers every year and the 2024 edition of the annual event is not going to be any different. Honda has already teased an electric vehicle that will break cover at the CES 2024. Mercedes-Benz has also said that it will showcase its updated AI-powered MBUX virtual assistant that will offer a more human-like interaction opportunity with the car.

Mercedes-Benz has said the new MBUX virtual assistant takes the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension using high-resolution game-engine graphics developed by Unity Technologies. This updated MBUX system will debut in Mercedes-Benz cars in 2024.

While the AI-fuelled updated version of MBUX will be a key attraction from Mercedes-Benz at CES 2024, the carmaker will also showcase a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class that is among the much-awaited Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles. Also, the automaker will showcase the Concept CLA electric sedan with a coupe design promising more than 750-kilometre range. With an appearance at this event, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA will make its North American debut.

The Concept CLA four-door sedan previews the new entry-level vehicles from the luxury car marquee, which will comprise both internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled models as well as electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to launch its GLS facelift in the country on 8th January 2024, which made its global debut earlier this year.

