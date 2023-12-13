HT Auto
Honda teases new concept electric car as it prepares to showcase new EV range

Honda Cars is all set to step up its electric vehicle game with the introduction of its global EV lineup. The Japanese auto giant has teased one of the electric vehicles to be showcased during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 to be held from January 9 in Las Vegas, United States. The new global EV lineup is part of the carmaker's aim to introduce 30 fully-electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The first teaser of the upcoming Honda electric cars is a concept version.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM
Honda electric vehicles CES 2024
Honda Cars has teased this image of a concept electric vehicle which will make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas from January 9. The concept EV will be part of Honda's upcoming global EV lineup.
Honda has recently unveiled the Prologue electric SUV, which is expected to be launched early next year. The carmaker also showcased two more concept electric cars called the Sustaina-C Concept and CI-MEV self-driving micro-mobility vehicle. The Sustaina-C Concept has body panels made up of acrylic resin that is recycled and reused.

The teaser image shared by the carmaker offers a glimpse of the new global EV. The image shows a slanted nose, flat surface, sharply shaped light bar and lip spoiler of the concept electric car. The image gives an impression that the concept EV will have a low ground clearance but will come with a sporty design.

Honda has not revealed much about the upcoming electric vehicle models. However, the carmaker had earlier said, “Several key technologies that illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing." Honda wants to sell only electric vehicles by 2040.

There is no clarity on the upcoming electric models Honda plans to launch globally, However, at least one model is confirmed for launch within the next couple of years. Honda Cars had earlier said that it plans to bring an all-electric version of the Elevate compact SUV to India by 2026. Honda Cars India's President and CEO Takuya Tsumura said that the Japanese auto giant is planning to introduce the Elevate EV among five new models for India in the next six years. Honda is currently focussing on the SUV segment with the introduction of its first compact model in India.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Honda Honda Cars Electric vehicle Electric car EV

