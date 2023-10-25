HT Auto
Honda's latest concept vehicle uses recycled acrylic resin

Honda Motor is offering a sneak peak into its future mobility vision at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, which will open to public from October 27 and go on till November 5. At the auto show, earlier called ‘Tokyo Motor Show’, the OEM has showcased diverse forms of current and future mobility including car, motorcycles, mobility products, services and technologies.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM
Honda Sustaina-C Concept carries the retro styling theme from the Honda e hatchback.
Honda Sustaina-C Concept carries the retro styling theme from the Honda e hatchback.

At the core of its products, Honda has placed the themes of sustainability and technology. One such concept car displayed by Honda at the auto show is the Sustaina-C Concept, which has body panels made up of acrylic resin that is recycled and reused. The vehicle highlights the concept of resource circulation, which enables carmakers to transcend the constraints of the limited availability of resources.

Also Read : Honda showcases flying car, Toyota reveals EV concept at Japan Auto Show

Vehicles use a variety of materials while being produced, including metals, resins and fabrics. As per Honda, most of these materials and resources have limited availability and there would come a time when it would become difficult to sustain the production of mobility products. Thus, the Sustaina-C Concept shows how resource circulation is the way to go about.

The company says that with this concept vehicle, it has achieved both environmental sustainability and the freedom of mobility for the future. In terms of design, the electric hatchback concept carries the retro styling theme from the Honda e hatchback. It sports black bumpers that flow straight into the wheel arch protectors.

However, it is not clear if Honda plans to produce the Sustaina-C on a large scale or is it just a statement of commitment to sustainable mobility.

Apart from Sustaina-C Concept, the OEM displayed Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle, eVTOL and HondaJet, Avatar Robot, CI-MEV self-driving micro-mobility vehicle, Prelude Concept and UNI-ONE mobility device at the mobility show. While some products transcend the constraints of time and place, others are designed to augment people's abilities and possibilities.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST

