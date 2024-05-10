Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different

Audi India has launched a new Bold Edition of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in the Indian market. They are priced at ₹54.65 lakh and ₹55.71 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Bold Edition only gets cosmetic changes in the form of blacked-out badges and a dual-tone colour scheme for the alloy wheels. Moreover, the SUVs also get a black styling package plus. Audi has also revealed that limited units are available of the Bold Edition of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

Powering the Bold Edition is the same 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 189 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. It comes mated to an automatic transmission that can drive all four wheels using Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi Q3 Sportback in its Bold Edition gets Progressive steering as well.

Out on the exterior, the Bold Editions come with new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with LED tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof and a rear parking camera with multiple views. The interior does get a few upgrades such as power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery finished in leather, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters finished in leather, 2-zone climate control and Audi Smartphone Interface. The manufacturer is also offering six airbags, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate, Audi phone box with wireless charging system and a sound system with 10 speakers.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time."

