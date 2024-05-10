HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Audi Q3 And Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Launched. Check What's Different

Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 May 2024, 12:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Audi will sell limited units of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition.
Audi Q3 Audi Q3 Sportback
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
Audi Q3 Audi Q3 Sportback
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.

Audi India has launched a new Bold Edition of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in the Indian market. They are priced at 54.65 lakh and 55.71 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Bold Edition only gets cosmetic changes in the form of blacked-out badges and a dual-tone colour scheme for the alloy wheels. Moreover, the SUVs also get a black styling package plus. Audi has also revealed that limited units are available of the Bold Edition of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

Powering the Bold Edition is the same 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 189 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. It comes mated to an automatic transmission that can drive all four wheels using Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback in its Bold Edition gets Progressive steering as well.
Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback in its Bold Edition gets Progressive steering as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 51.43 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 50.50 - 56.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X1
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 45.90 - 52.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Ux (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Out on the exterior, the Bold Editions come with new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with LED tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof and a rear parking camera with multiple views. The interior does get a few upgrades such as power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery finished in leather, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters finished in leather, 2-zone climate control and Audi Smartphone Interface. The manufacturer is also offering six airbags, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate, Audi phone box with wireless charging system and a sound system with 10 speakers.

Also Read : Audi E-Tron GT set for upgrade: Enhanced performance and tech incoming

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time."

First Published Date: 10 May 2024, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Q3 Audi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.