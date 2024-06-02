MG Gloster facelift teased, to debut on June 5. Key things to expect

MG Motor India has teased the upcoming Gloster facelift ahead of its scheduled debut next week. The British luxury car manufacturer in a social media post on its official account has revealed that the new MG Gloster facelift will debut on June 5. The auto company further hinted that the new MG Gloster facelift would come with a Desert Storm paint theme along with other updates.

The all-new MG Gloster facelift's test mules have been spotted several times on Indian roads, giving us a sneak peek of what the updated iteration of the SUV would look like. The MG Gloster facelift is expected to come with a wide range of exterior and interior design tweaks and cosmetic upgrades.

Expect the new Gloster to come with a tweaked radiator grille, new design headlamps and LED daytime running lights, and an updated bumper. Also, there would be new design alloy wheels, a tweaked rear bumper and updated taillights as well.

Inside the cabin, the new MG Gloster facelift would get new and updated features. Expect the Mg Gloster facelift to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree surround view camera, panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the upcoming MG Gloster facelift is unlikely to get any changes on the powertrain front. The updated iteration of the SUV would carry on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This diesel engine will be offered in two different variants – a turbocharged unit and a twin-turbocharged unit, with a 213 bhp maximum power output and 478 Nm of peak torque.

