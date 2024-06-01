Maruti Suzuki reduces prices of cars with AMT transmissions

Maruti Suzuki has dropped the price of its vehicles that are equipped with Auto Gear Shift. The company revealed the price reduction through an official statement, noting that it applies to several models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx and Ignis. The price cut took effect on Saturday and the exact reason behind this decision was not disclosed.

The price cut was probably done to make the AGS variants more affordable. The prices have been dropped by ₹5,000 for all AGS vehicles. In an exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki stated, "The Company today announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models. The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by ₹5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1st June, 2024."

AGS is essentially an AMT or Automated Transmission Transmission in which there is an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator which is operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. The system itself engages and disengages the clutch and shifts the gears as well by judging the conditions in which the vehicle is being driven.

The manufacturer also recently achieved a milestone with the inauguration of its 5,000th service touchpoint in India. The latest service centre was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana. The company stated that this expansion aligns with Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing a seamless car ownership experience for its customers. Maruti Suzuki's service network now spans 2,500 cities nationwide.

In the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki added 400 service touchpoints, the highest annual addition to date. A significant number of these new touchpoints are located in non-urban markets, reflecting the company's strategy to enhance accessibility for customers in remote areas. Through its expansive service network, Maruti Suzuki serviced a record 25 million vehicles in the last financial year.

