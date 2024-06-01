Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launch this month

In a bid to revitalise the popularity of small cars, Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the Dream Edition across its entry-level offerings - the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Edition will be sold in limited numbers and are set to be launched later this month following the results of the general elections in a few days. The new Deam Edition will be priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for all three cars.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales - Maruti Suzuki India, confirmed the development during the recent sales call for May. Banerjee elaborated that the upcoming Dream Limited Edition series is a first-of-its-kind experiment by the automaker. The special edition will offer reverse parking, security systems and an infotainment system, bringing more value to the small cars. Notably, the ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) price cap makes the models significantly more affordable compared to their respective standard variants with the same set of features.

Maruti Suzuki has also reduced prices on the AMT versions of its small cars to make the automatic versions more affordable

Banerjee explained that the idea behind the price cap is to ensure the on-road prices remain low as well since many states change the tax bracket for cars once the price crosses the ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) threshold. The Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso were the brand’s bestsellers once upon a time but there has been a significant fall in small car sales in recent years.

While affordability has increased for one section of society, the overall cost of cars has gone up by a massive margin. Banerjee said that the buying capacity has reduced as the affordability index remained stagnant for many in the post-pandemic era. The new push will help prospective car buyers who were shying away from buying a new car to reconsider their purchases this year.

Demand for new cars has been witnessing a slowdown due to the high base effect, while the heatwave and general elections have further dampened prospective buyers to not consider cars for now. Maruti Suzuki is optimistic that the general election results and the upcoming monsoon season will drive customers to showrooms once again.

