Tata Motors to expand lineup with 10 EVs by 2025; Curvv, Harrier EVs planned

Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with 10 models by 2025. The automaker announced the development in its Integrated Annual Report for FY2023-24. The company has already showcased several concepts over the last few years and we expect most of these models to make it to production by the end of next year.

Some of the electric vehicles confirmed by Tata Motors include the Curvv EV set to arrive later this year. This will be followed up with the Harrier EV and Safari EV, which are likely to arrive by the first half of 2025. The automaker will also introduce the Sierra EV based on the concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, while models based on the Avinya are also likely to arrive next year.

The Tata Curvv EV will be the brand's foray into the compact SUV space and will arrive around the festive season this year

Moreover, you can expect Tata Motors to expect its existing EV range with cosmetic, feature and mechanical updates. The Tata Tiago EV is due for an upgrade, while the Tigor, Nexon and Punch EVs are also likely to get updates for the new model year. The Tata X-Pres T, which is available for commercial fleets, should also receive subtle upgrades. Tata Motors is retailing EVs through separate standalone dealerships and one can expect the showrooms to get crowded in the coming months.

That said, the automaker also has offerings lined up with internal combustion engines. Tata will bring the ICE version of the Curvv in 2025, previewed at the 2023 Auto Expo, while expect to see the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari joining the lineup soon. The company is on an EV offensive but will also pay attention to its ICE-powered portfolio, which continues to bring a major chunk of volumes for the brand.

Not just Tata Motors but its sister brands Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will also unveil its new electric projects in 2025. The first-ever Range Rover EV is scheduled for a global debut later this year followed by the commencement of sales next year, while the first EV under a revitalised Jaguar will also arrive in 2025. The new Jaguar EV is expected to be a four-door GT, which will be followed by an electric SUV and sedan as part of the brand's ‘Reimagine’ strategy.

