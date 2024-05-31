HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors To Expand Lineup With 10 Evs By 2025; Curvv, Harrier Evs Planned

Tata Motors to expand lineup with 10 EVs by 2025; Curvv, Harrier EVs planned

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 20:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has showcased several concepts over the last few years and we expect most of these models to make it to production by the end of next year
...
Tata Harrier EV concept
The Tata Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
Tata Harrier EV concept
The Tata Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with 10 models by 2025. The automaker announced the development in its Integrated Annual Report for FY2023-24. The company has already showcased several concepts over the last few years and we expect most of these models to make it to production by the end of next year.

Some of the electric vehicles confirmed by Tata Motors include the Curvv EV set to arrive later this year. This will be followed up with the Harrier EV and Safari EV, which are likely to arrive by the first half of 2025. The automaker will also introduce the Sierra EV based on the concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, while models based on the Avinya are also likely to arrive next year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Curvv EV: Tata banking on premium electric SUV to pave its course ahead.

Tata Curvv EV Concept
The Tata Curvv EV will be the brand's foray into the compact SUV space and will arrive around the festive season this year
Tata Curvv EV Concept
The Tata Curvv EV will be the brand's foray into the compact SUV space and will arrive around the festive season this year

Moreover, you can expect Tata Motors to expect its existing EV range with cosmetic, feature and mechanical updates. The Tata Tiago EV is due for an upgrade, while the Tigor, Nexon and Punch EVs are also likely to get updates for the new model year. The Tata X-Pres T, which is available for commercial fleets, should also receive subtle upgrades. Tata Motors is retailing EVs through separate standalone dealerships and one can expect the showrooms to get crowded in the coming months.

That said, the automaker also has offerings lined up with internal combustion engines. Tata will bring the ICE version of the Curvv in 2025, previewed at the 2023 Auto Expo, while expect to see the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari joining the lineup soon. The company is on an EV offensive but will also pay attention to its ICE-powered portfolio, which continues to bring a major chunk of volumes for the brand.

2025 Range Rover Electric Test Mule
The Range Rover Electric garnered over 16,000 expressions of interest in February since order books opened in December last year. The number now stands over 30,000
2025 Range Rover Electric Test Mule
The Range Rover Electric garnered over 16,000 expressions of interest in February since order books opened in December last year. The number now stands over 30,000

Not just Tata Motors but its sister brands Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will also unveil its new electric projects in 2025. The first-ever Range Rover EV is scheduled for a global debut later this year followed by the commencement of sales next year, while the first EV under a revitalised Jaguar will also arrive in 2025. The new Jaguar EV is expected to be a four-door GT, which will be followed by an electric SUV and sedan as part of the brand's ‘Reimagine’ strategy.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 20:01 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier EV Safari EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.