Curvv EV: Tata banking on premium electric SUV to pave its course ahead

The Tata Nexon EV has been dominating the Indian electric passenger vehicle market since its debut in 2020. One of the key reasons for this is the fact that the Nexon EV was one of the first mass-market EVs to be introduced. However, now Tata Motors believes that the upcoming Tata Curvv EV can very well take away the crown from Nexon EV as the best-selling EV (electric vehicle) in the Indian market.

Speaking to HT Auto recently, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, explained why the company is quite bullish on the Curvv EV which will enter the market sometime late this year. Srivatsa said that the biggest growth pocket for Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) is the mid size SUV space. He even added that while the market is growing in the mid size SUV space, the Curvv EV sitting on the acti.ev platform is aimed to tap into the opportunity by having a lot of segment first features as the company did with the Tata Punch EV. “I won't be surprised if it (Curvv EV) is our top selling product," Srivatsa expressed.

Tata plans to enter the mid-size SUV segment with the Curvv.ev followed by the internal combustion engine (petrol and diesel) variants of the Curvv. Srivatsa said that the mid-size SUV segment has become the largest category in the Indian automotive space. “With the Curvv lineup, we see a big opportunity and the mid-size SUV space is one area where we want to get into."

What to expect from Tata Curvv?

Tata Motors first showcased the Curvv concept in 2022. The launch of the Tata Cuvv will mark the brand’s first all-new SUV in three years since the Punch's debut in 2021. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata showcased a near-production version of the Curvv. The Tata Curvv will measure 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. It boasts a boot capacity of 422 litres.

Entering a market dominated by the Hyundai Creta, the Curvv faces stiff competition. To hold its own against well-established and feature-rich rivals, Tata Motors is expected to equip the Curvv with several high-end features borrowed from its flagship models, the Harrier and Safari.

The Curvv is expected to borrow the four spoke steering wheel from the Tata Harrier and Safari along with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control system, switchable ambient lighting and a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function. Additionally, features such as an electronic parking brake, drive modes, level 2 ADAS tech and gesture-controlled boot opening are also on the list of expected features.

