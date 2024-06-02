Tata Altroz Racer bookings open unofficially, launch soon

Tata Motors has been teasing the Altroz Racer over the last few days ahead of its nearing launch in mid-June 2024. The upcoming sportier iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback's official booking is yet to commence. However, some dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the upcoming car unofficially. Customers who seek to buy the upcoming car can book it for an amount of ₹21,000.

The Tata Altroz Racer would be available in two different variant options. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine will come as a trimmed-down version of the power mill that works in the Tata Nexon. It will be capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. The transmission duty will be done by a six-speed manual gearbox. Also, expect Tata Motors to offer a dual-clutch transmission (DCt) for the performance-focused hatchback.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: First drive review

Speaking of its design, the Tata Altroz Racer will come with a host of distinctive styling elements like sporty decals etc. Expect it to come with new design alloy wheels and some subtle yet significant design tweaks across the exterior. Inside the cabin, the Altroz Racer would come equally sporty and there will be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Other features will include a fully digital instrument cluster cruise control, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree surround view camera etc. Upon launch, the Tata Altroz Racer will challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Tata Altroz was launched in India as a competitor against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. In the last few years, the premium hatchback has become one of the key revenue churners for the homegrown automaker alongside models such as Nexon, and Tiago. Now with the launch of the sporty version of Altroz, Tata Motors is aiming to boost the sales numbers further.

First Published Date: