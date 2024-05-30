2024 Tata Altroz Racer teased, comes as sporty & tech-packed hot hatch

Tata Motors is all set to make an entry into the Indian hot hatchback market with the upcoming launch of the Altroz Racer in June 2024. The company has released another teaser video, revealing key design elements and a notable feature of this sportier premium hatchback.

Tata Motors has teased a new video of the upcoming Altroz Racer. The teaser confirms that the 2024 Tata Altroz Racer will feature a new orange paint s

A recently released teaser offers a glimpse of the upcoming 2024 Altroz Racer's design. The car features a vibrant orange exterior with a contrasting black roof, creating a two-tone effect. Black accents extend to the pillars, rear door handles, bonnet, and shoulder line, contributing to a more assertive visual presence.

Dual white stripes run along the bonnet and roof, culminating in a racing flag motif at the back. These elements, along with a shark-fin antenna and "Racer" badging on the front fender, hint at the car's performance aspirations.

One of the standout features of the new Tata Altroz Racer is its electric sunroof. The interior features orange accents on the infotainment screen and gear lever surround, providing a hint of personalization. Functionality is addressed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned digital instrument cluster for improved information display, and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices. For added comfort during hot weather, ventilated front seats are available. Automatic climate control ensures consistent cabin temperature.

The Altroz Racer aims to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market. Under the hood, it will house a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon, delivering 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. This marks an increase of around 10 bhp and 30 Nm over the iTurbo variant. The Altroz Racer will come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission might also be offered as an option, providing drivers with a choice between a more traditional and a potentially smoother automatic driving experience.

In terms of pricing, the Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be more expensive than the current Tata Altroz iTurbo variant, which ranges from ₹9.20 lakh to ₹10.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Altroz Racer will be positioned directly against the Hyundai i20 N Line, which falls within the ₹9.99 lakh to ₹12.52 lakh (ex-showroom) price range.

