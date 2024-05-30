HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Tata Altroz Racer Teased, Comes As Sporty & Tech Packed Hot Hatch

2024 Tata Altroz Racer teased, comes as sporty & tech-packed hot hatch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 06:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has teased a new video of the upcoming Altroz Racer. The teaser confirms that the 2024 Tata Altroz Racer will feature a new orange paint s
...
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz Racer will get a new orange paint scheme with contrasting black roof (REUTERS)
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Altroz Racer will get a new orange paint scheme with contrasting black roof

Tata Motors is all set to make an entry into the Indian hot hatchback market with the upcoming launch of the Altroz Racer in June 2024. The company has released another teaser video, revealing key design elements and a notable feature of this sportier premium hatchback.

A recently released teaser offers a glimpse of the upcoming 2024 Altroz Racer's design. The car features a vibrant orange exterior with a contrasting black roof, creating a two-tone effect. Black accents extend to the pillars, rear door handles, bonnet, and shoulder line, contributing to a more assertive visual presence.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Dual white stripes run along the bonnet and roof, culminating in a racing flag motif at the back. These elements, along with a shark-fin antenna and "Racer" badging on the front fender, hint at the car's performance aspirations.

Also Read : Tata Altroz Racer revs up for June launch. Here’s what to expect

One of the standout features of the new Tata Altroz Racer is its electric sunroof. The interior features orange accents on the infotainment screen and gear lever surround, providing a hint of personalization. Functionality is addressed with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned digital instrument cluster for improved information display, and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices. For added comfort during hot weather, ventilated front seats are available. Automatic climate control ensures consistent cabin temperature.

The Altroz Racer aims to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market. Under the hood, it will house a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon, delivering 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. This marks an increase of around 10 bhp and 30 Nm over the iTurbo variant. The Altroz Racer will come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission might also be offered as an option, providing drivers with a choice between a more traditional and a potentially smoother automatic driving experience.

In terms of pricing, the Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be more expensive than the current Tata Altroz iTurbo variant, which ranges from 9.20 lakh to 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Altroz Racer will be positioned directly against the Hyundai i20 N Line, which falls within the 9.99 lakh to 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom) price range.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 06:26 AM IST
TAGS: Altroz Nexon Altorz Hyundai i20 N Line i20 N Line Tata Motors Tata Altroz Altorz Racer Tata Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.