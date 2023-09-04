Honda Elevate to get an electric avatar by 2026, four more SUVs to come by 2030

Honda Cars India plans to bring an all-electric version of its all-new Elevate mid-size SUV by 2026. The automaker announced the pricing of the Honda Elevate SUV on Monday, which is available at a range of ₹10.99 lakh and ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) . Now, the automaker is aiming to bring a pure electric version of the car that will arrive within the next three years, revealed the automaker.

Honda Cars India's President and CEO Takuya Tsumura reportedly said to PTI that the car manufacturer is focusing on a battery-electric version of the Honda Elevate. However, he didn't reveal any further details regarding the Honda Elevate EV. Considering the fact that Honda is yet to enter the rapidly bulging Indian electric car market and the Elevate has witnessed a strong response from the consumers, this could be the first car to get electric treatment in India from the company.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Meanwhile, Honda is working on four SUVs that will be launched in India by 2030. One of them will be the Elevate EV. Honda Cars India VP (Marketing and Sales), Kunal Behl said that the the mid-sized SUV segment in the country has witnessed a jump of 34 per cent in sales this year as compared with last year. He also said that the average monthly sales in the segment now are hovering around the 70,500 unit mark.

Keeping an eye on the demand and growth in this segment, Honda aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the space with more SUVs by the end of this decade and the Elevate is the first of them. "Our focus is now on the SUV segment. Starting from Elevate we are going to introduce five SUVs by 2030," said Tsumura. “It is very important for the company to be in the SUV segment which has become the leading vertical in terms of volumes," he added.

speaking about Elevate, he said that the company has witnessed a strong response from buyers. With Elevate the auto company expects to bring in a new set of customers to its fold. "We have been missing in the SUV segment, so the introduction of Elevate is a big day for us," Tsumura said. He further stated that the company is now focusing on timely deliveries of the SUV in the festive season. However, the automaker claims to be not targeting any specific numbers for the Honda Elevate. "We are not targeting any specific number in terms of sales but till now after commencing bookings in July, without revealing the price we have got 5-6 months of waiting on certain trims," Behl said.

