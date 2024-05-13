HT Auto
Upcoming MG ZS EV patent leaked, features refreshed design all-around

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2024, 14:32 PM
Although MG Motor has not officially confirmed the launch timeline, it is expected that the updated Astor will make its global debut late next year,
...
MG ZS EV
In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor (motor.es)
MG ZS EV
In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor

The upcoming generational update for the MG Astor SUV, known as the MG ZS abroad, promises a fresh design language, as revealed in leaked patent images by motor.es. The SUV's new design features include a revamped front facia with a new grille, a sportier bumper, and redesigned headlamps. The bonnet appears slightly longer, and the nose looks boxier, drawing inspiration from the MG3 hatchback.

On the sides, the SUV showcases new alloy wheels and a revamped shoulder line that curves upward on the rear door. The increased glass area enhances the overall aesthetics. Additionally, conventional door handles and lane-watch cameras mounted on the ORVMs are notable changes.

At the rear, the wraparound tail lamps boast a new design, complementing the redesigned tailgate and rear bumper. There's speculation that the registration plate might move from the bumper to the tailgate.

While there's no official confirmation from MG Motor about the launch timeline, the updated Astor is expected to debut globally late next year, with an Indian launch anticipated in 2026. The changes in the Astor will also extend to the MG ZS EV, its fully electric variant.

Also Read : MG begins the groundwork for EV offensive plan, installs 500 EV chargers

In India, MG is likely to introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain for the new Astor, with more details expected closer to its launch. The new Astor is part of MG's plan to launch eight products in India between 2025-2028, including updates to the Hector and Gloster, a new MPV, a new sedan, and more.

MG is celebrating its centenary year, and in honour of this milestone, MG Motor India has launched special editions of the Comet, Astor, Hector, and ZS EV. These 100-year Limited Edition cars feature a unique 'Evergreen' paint scheme and special badging. The models now sport the iconic British Racing Green colour, giving them a distinct and celebratory appearance.

Currently priced between 9.98 lakh to 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Astor competes with popular models like the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, Grand Vitara, and Elevate.

First Published Date: 13 May 2024, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Hector Astor mg motor india mg astor mg zs ev mg hector

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

