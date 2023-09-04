Honda Elevate SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, launched at 11 lakh

Honda Elevate SUV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese auto giant made its foray into the compact SUV segment with the Elevate to take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others. The Elevate SUV is available in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The price of the top-end version is ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking for the Elevate has been open since July. The carmaker will start the deliveries to customers from today.

Honda pins its hopes on the Elevate to break its SUV jinx in India. After the CRV, BR-V and WR-V failed to boost sales numbers, Honda has put its best foot forward with the Elevate to turn the tables. The carmaker said the booking numbers have been encouraging, hinting that the Elevate will help it increase its sales, at least for now. The Elevate has been specially designed as a global urban SUV, keeping the Indian market in mind. Honda will later launch the Elevate SUV for global markets too. Interestingly, an all-electric variant of the Elevate SUV will be launched in India by 2026, revealed the automaker.

Honda Elevate SV V VX ZX MT 10,99,900 12,10,900 13,49,900 14,89,900 CVT 13,20,900 14,59,900 15,99,900

The Elevate SUV is available in seven single exterior colour options. These include Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. There will also be three dual-tone options available on the top-end variants - Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Kia Carens ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Bolero ₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 N Line ₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Xl6 ₹ 9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

In terms of design, the Elevate SUV comes with a boxy front profile. It has a large black radiator grille, LED headlights, integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty 17-inch alloy wheels. The character lines at the sides, along with the black claddings, increase its visual appeal. The SUV also gets a massive 220 mm of ground clearance, which is the highest in the segment.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV first drive review

The cabin of the Elevate SUV is spacious yet simple. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with wireless smartphone connectivity. There is also a 7-inch HD colour TFT driver display. One also gets other features like automatic climate control among others.

Under the hood, the Elevate SUV will come with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, the same unit that also powers the Honda City sedan. The engine is capable of generating 119 bhp of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT gearbox. Honda says that the Elevate SUV has a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants while the CVT versions will offer 16.92 kmpl of mileage.

First Published Date: