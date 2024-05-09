2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched, promises better fuel economy than before

The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in the market with a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base LXI variant, while the top-end ZXI+ variant is priced at ₹9.65 lakh ex-showroom. This latest iteration introduces significant updates in design and features, offering a range of five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift undergoes significant changes in the powertrain, design, and cabin departments. With the new Z-series

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Engine and mileage

Under the hood, Maruti has introduced a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, replacing the previous unit. However, unlike its Japanese counterpart, this new Swift does not incorporate mild-hybrid technology. This engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox, delivering 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque, slightly less than the outgoing model. However, it boasts an impressive mileage of 25.72 kmpl.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Dimensions and design

In terms of dimensions, the new Swift is 15mm longer, 40mm narrower, and 30mm taller than its predecessor, while maintaining the same wheelbase of 2,450mm. The design of the new Swift has undergone some notable changes. While retaining the essence of the previous generations, it features a reworked grille with an all-black treatment, redesigned LED headlights and DRLs, and a change in the placement of the rear door handles to the doors instead of the C-pillar.

The rear of the vehicle also sees modifications to the taillights, along with redesigned alloy wheels. The ZXI+ variant receives diamond-cut ... inch alloy wheels, while the ZXI trim comes with basic alloy wheels. The other variants offer steel rims, with the VXI variants sporting wheel covers.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched at ₹ 6.50 lakh

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Interior

Inside, the new Swift receives a revised cabin similar to the Fronx, Brezza, and Baleno, with a focus on providing a premium feel. It features a fresh 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard, along with an updated digital instrument cluster. The top-end variants are equipped with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, wireless charging, rear AC vents, and more.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Safety features

On the safety front, the fourth-gen Swift comes with six airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist, a significant improvement over the outgoing model, which only offered dual airbags even on higher variants.

