2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class breaks cover mild-hybrid engines, more features

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2025 G-Class facelift bringing key updates to the boxy off-roader. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class now comes with mild-hybrid engines across the range, more features, and driver assistance systems. Mercedes-Benz has revised the lineup to feature three variants with a straight six petrol or diesel and the top-spec AMG.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 has also been revised and continues to sport the 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 that develops the same 585 bhp and 850 Nm. The engine now comes with the mild-hybrid tech with the slight performance boost, which helps the performance SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The G63 also gets the new Active Ride Control suspension, while the G 550 now comes with the Transparent Hood feature that gives you a look under the bonnet of the SUV, making it a crucial feature when off-roading.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will make it to India sometime next year

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 500 or G 550 (depending on the market), now comes with a new 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine dropping the V8 motor on the predecessor. The engine develops 443 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, and comes with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that provides a boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm for improved performance and efficiency.

The new six-cylinder is more powerful when compared to the 416 bhp produced by the older V8, while peak torque has gone down with the V8 producing 610 Nm. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels with three differential locks and a low-range function.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a subtle upgrade to the interior, notably adding more features and tech

Mercedes has also brought the G 450d to replace the G 400d diesel variant. The variant come with 3.0-litre, inline-six turbo diesel with mild-hybrid tech that produces 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Othe upgrades including a new infotainment setup with the latest MBUX UI. The SUV also comes with wireless charging, climate control cupholders and two new 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the rear passengers.

