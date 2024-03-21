Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a plug-in variant with 308 bhp power & 217 kmph top speed

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wrap off a plug-in hybrid variant of the GLC SUV. Christened as the Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic plug-in hybrid, the new variant joins the GLC300 in the portfolio and is slated to go on sale later this year globally. The German luxury carmaker has not revealed anything when it could come to India. However, considering the fact that GLC is one of the bestselling models from the brand in India, the hybrid variant is expected to launch here as well.

It comes available in three trims: Standard, Exclusive and Pinnacle. On the exterior, the Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic plug-in hybrid looks the same as the standard version of the SUV. It is available in 11 different exterior colour options, while the SUV gets eight unique wheel designs as well.

Inside the cabin, the luxury SUV comes with features such as heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power liftgate, blind-spot assist, and adaptive high-beam assist as standard. The Exclusive trim comes with a Burmester 3D Surround Sound audio system, enhanced ambient lighting, and illuminated door sills. The Pinnacle trim gets all these in addition to a head-up display, noise- and heat-insulating glass, and upgraded digital light headlamps. The new variant of the GLC comes available with 13 upholstery options.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz GLC350e 4Matic plug-in hybrid is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine coupled with a 132 bhp generating electric motor and a 24.8 kWh battery pack. The hybrid powertrain churns out 308 bhp peak power and 550 Nm maximum torque. The carmaker claims that 80 per cent of the total torque output at 442 Nm is instantly available from the electric motor. The SUV claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. It can run at a top speed of 217 kmph, which remains capped at 140 kmph when the SUV is operating in pure electric mode. Mercedes-Benz claims the plug-in hybrid SUV can run up to 140 kilometres in pure EV mode on a single charge. The battery claims to take about 30 minutes to be charged fully using a 60 kW DC charger.

