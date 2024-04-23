Lamborghini Urus PHEV set to break cover on April 24. What to expect

Lamborghini is all set to introduce the Urus Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) on 24th April 2024. The hybrid performance SUV will be showcased at the Volkswagen Group Night event alongside five other cars that are also set for their global premiere. One of these five cars is the Audi Q6 L e-tron, while there will be a Volkswagen concept as well. Ahead of its scheduled global unveiling, the Italian supercar marque has teased the Lamborghini Urus PHEV on its social media handle.

The teaser image shared online doesn't specifically mention the PHEV nature of the car, but the prototype features an electrification warning label. Lamborghini has suggested that the SUV will offer endless thrills. The upcoming PHEV version of Urus will come with a new front bumper and updated LED headlamps, while the rear profile will receive similar updates. Inside the cabin, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV will receive a revised dashboard which will sport a larger touchscreen infotainment screen. Expect the SUV to get new switchgear, revised trims and an updated lower display as well.

On the powertrain front, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV would come with a 4,.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor and a 25.9 kWh battery pack. This entire setup is capable of churning out 719 bhp peak power and 948 Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain and its specifications echo what the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid offers.

Interestingly, this means, the upcoming model will be able to churn out more power than the regular Urus. Also, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds at a top speed of 295 kmph. Expect the Urus PHEV to come with a similar performance.

Lamborghini has been focusing on electrification of its product lineup and the upcoming Urus PHEV comes as a key part of that strategy.

