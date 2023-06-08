India-spec Mercedes G- Class Adventure Edition, AMG line launched. Check prices

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the updated G-Class in the country in two exclusive variants - G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ and G 400d ‘AMG Line’. The G-Class Adventure Edition is configured for the Indian market with four exclusive colours while the AMG Line os targeted specifically for those looking for a top-end performance SUV from the German brand. Bookings for the model has now been opened.

Mercedes has announced that while bookings for the G-Class SUV has been opened, deliveries will commence from Q4 of this year and that it will be based on exclusive allocations for the market here because of a high demand for the model. This is also what is prompting the German luxury brand to focus on building its top-end vehicle portfolio further and the company has already also launched two performance vehicles this year - GT 63 S E Performance and the AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet. But the updated G-Class will continue to have a place of very high prominence. “We’ve launched the G 400d in two distinct lifestyle and adventure avatars, adding to the appeal of this iconic vehicle," said Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

The two variants of the new G-Class are targeting distinct set of elite and very niche buyers. While the G-Class Adventure Edition is meant for those who are off-road driving enthusiasts and have a panache for taming the wilderness, the G 400d AMG Line is tailored for performance and athletic appearance courtesy AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Mercedes G-Class at a glance:

G 400d Adventure Edition: Special Highlights G 400 d AMG Line: Special Highlights Roof rack with C profile rails Underguard in silver, 20-inch standard alloy wheels Removable ladder at the rear with anti-slip coating Burmester surround sound system Logo projector in the outside mirror Sliding sunroof Roof luggage rack Ambient lighting in 64 colors Manufaktur Logo Package Widescreen cockpit. PROFESSIONAL Line exterior package 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver Door handle with embossed logo 4 exclusive colors with 25 total colour options

The Mercedes G-Class traces its roots back to 1979 and has made a mark for itself courtesy its robust durability across terrain challenges. day. All‐wheel drive, differential locks with 100 percent locking effect and the robust ladder frame have been part of the G-Class since the beginning. The iconic round head lights, exposed spare wheel on the side-hinged rear door, angular silhouette - all help to make the model stand out from the crowd and its own siblings as well. Powering the latest G-Class is an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

Mercedes G-Class: Quick look at off-road capabilities

Mercedes G-Class: Off-road capabilities 241 mm ground clearance Slope climbing ability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces 45 degrees maximum gradeability 700 mm maximum fording depth in water and mud passages 35 degrees maximum sliding slope angle 30.9 degrees maximum approach angle 29.9 degrees maximum departure angle 25.7 degrees maximum breakover angle

The off-road capabilities of the Mercedes G-Class is primarily highlighted by a stable ladder frame made of steel that has up to 3.4 mm. A unique ‘G Mode’ gets activated automatically when one of the three differential locks has been activated or when the LOW Range is engaged. This mode helps adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis, the steering, and also the accelerator characteristic to ensure superior control on challenging terrain.

