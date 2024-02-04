Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Toyota Land Cruiser Specifications

Toyota Land Cruiser is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,10,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3346 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Toyota Land Cruiser mileage is 11 kmpl.
2.1 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Toyota Land Cruiser Specs

Toyota Land Cruiser comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Land ...Read More

Toyota Land Cruiser Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V6 3.3L Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Independent;
Rear Suspension
4-Link Rigid
Rear Tyres
265 / 55 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
110 litres
Length
4985 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1945 mm
Width
1980 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Toyota Land Cruiser Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Sport Specs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maybach GLS Specs
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 M Specs
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RS Q8 Specs

Toyota Land Cruiser News

The Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser nameplate in 2026
Toyota unveils ambitious plans to electrify and expand Land Cruiser lineup
4 Feb 2024
The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept will be an all-electric three-row SUV
Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept unveiled, previews an electrified SUV of the future
21 Oct 2023
A severely battered Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series pickup truck has been spotted driving. (Image: Instagram/lc300.qa)
Watch: Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck seems most indestructible vehicle on the planet
2 Oct 2023
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
2 Aug 2023
The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will take several cues from the J60 generation Land Cruiser produced in the 1980s
Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1
27 Jul 2023
View all
 Toyota Land Cruiser News

Toyota Land Cruiser Variants & Price List

Toyota Land Cruiser price starts at ₹ 2.1 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
ZX Diesel
2.1 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details