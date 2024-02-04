Toyota Land Cruiser Specifications

Toyota Land Cruiser comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Land Cruiser measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Land Cruiser sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less