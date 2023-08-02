Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender

Toyota has pulled the wraps off the new-generation Land Cruiser Prado (250 in some markets) as well as the comprehensively updated Land Cruiser 70. Both SUVs witness a retro-cool flare in their latest styling update, while the new Land Cruiser Prado has seen a complete overhaul 14 years since the outgoing model was launched globally. The debut also marks the return of the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate in the North American market after a hiatus of three years.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is heavily inspired by the J60 Series Land Cruiser of the 1960s. The new offering is boxy, purpose-built and ready to hit the trails. Toyota is offering the option of round headlamps on the First Edition, while the mid variant gets the blockier rectangular LED headlights. Both carry the Toyota badge in the centre quite boldly. The profile and rear echo a similar sentiment, which gives the SUV a more rugged stance making it every bit desirable.

The First Edition and 1958 variants get round headlamps while the mid-version gets rectangular LED headlamps on the 2024 Land Cruiser Prado

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Stiffer chassis

The new Prado is now based on the modular TNGA-F architecture and is a lot more capable on and off-road. The automaker says the chassis is now 50 per cent more rigid than its predecessor, while the ladder-on-frame construction is about 30 per cent stiffer. The new Prado has grown in proportions and measures 4,920 mm in length, 1870 mm in height with a 2,850 mm long wheelbase.

The larger proportions translate to a roomier cabin that witnesses a complete redesign. Several controls have been brought down from the flagship Land Cruiser 300 and there are plenty of physical controls for that chunky, tangible feel. The centre console gets switches for the multi-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and gets OTA updates.

Other features include a digital instrument console, ventilated seats with fabric and leather upholstery options, wireless charging, dual USB Type-C ports, and more. The new Land Cruiser Prado also gets a Smart Key System with push-button start across all trims that let you digitally connect the car key to your smartphone.

The cabin retains physical controls along with a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, much of it is borrowed from the larger LC300

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Off-road capability

Upgrades also come in the form of the off-roading ability on the SUV with increased wheel articulation, an upgraded Multi-Terrain Monitor interface as well as new off-road driving modes.

A big update is the new disconnecting front anti-roll bar known as the Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM) which offers increased wheel articulation. It also improves on-road stability and handling on the rugged SUV. Other off-road friendly features include a selectable two-speed transfer case, automatic limited-slip centre differential and locking rear differential.

The North American market gets a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine with 326 bhp & 630 Nm, while Europe, Australia, and the Middle East get the 2.8-litre turbo diesel

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Engine options

On the powertrain front, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will draw power from the 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech for the North American market. The motor is tuned for 326 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the European, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Australian markets get the 201 bhp 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with 500 Nm shared with the Fortuner and Hilux. The motor will get a 48-volt mild hybrid system by 2025.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 gets a new front design with round LED headlamps, new grille and the Toyota badge in the centre

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70: Updates

With respect to the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70, the retro SUV remains on sale in a number of markets including the Middle East, Africa and Australia, which now gets a more detailed upgrade while keeping the original body intact. Toyota has brought in the J60 series-inspired grille and round LED headlamps on the SUV and a more prominent Toyota badge in the centre. The SUV also gets the 2.8-litre diesel engine, which will now be available alongside the 4.5-litre V8 diesel offered internationally.

While an official confirmation is yet to arrive, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is likely to arrive in India in the near future. The SUV will be offered with the 2.8-litre diesel engine and will take on the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler, and the like in the segment. The Land Cruiser 70, on the other hand, will be skipped for the Indian market. The new Prado will join the Land Cruiser 300 and will be positioned below the former while sitting a step above the Fortuner in the brand’s SUV portfolio.

