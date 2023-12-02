LX is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of LX 500d (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500d LX is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of LX 500d (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500d is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 5.7L 3UR-FE V8 Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 1960 litres Mileage of 500d is 6.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less