Lexus LX 500d

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
3.29 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus LX Key Specs
Engine3346 cc
Mileage6.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
LX 500d Latest Updates

LX is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of LX 500d (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.29 Crore.

  • Engine Type: 5.7L 3UR-FE V8
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres
  • BootSpace: 1960 litres
    • Mileage of 500d is 6.9 kmpl....Read More

    Lexus LX 500d Price

    500d
    ₹3.29 Crore*On-Road Price
    3346 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,82,40,000
    RTO
    35,84,000
    Insurance
    11,20,455
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,29,44,955
    EMI@7,08,116/mo
    Lexus LX 500d Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    6.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    5.7L 3UR-FE V8
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8 seconds
    Driving Range
    952 Km
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    210 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 50 R22
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 50 R22
    Length
    5100 mm
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1895 mm
    Width
    1990 mm
    Bootspace
    1960 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full Time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Audio controls & Cup holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Ivory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Lexus LX 500d EMI
    EMI6,37,304 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,96,50,459
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,96,50,459
    Interest Amount
    85,87,782
    Payable Amount
    3,82,38,241

