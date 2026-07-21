In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
G-Class vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G-class
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Mileage
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2989 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8