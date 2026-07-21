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Mercedes-Benz G-Class vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
G-Class vs Maybach GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G-class Maybach gls
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.9 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.47 to 10 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2989 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68

Filters
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm770 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Engine
2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.6 metres6.26 metres
Front Tyres
R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Trailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil SpringsMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
20325 / 40 R22
Bootspace
640 L520 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
100 litres90 litres
Length
4825 mm5208 mm
Wheelbase
2890 mm3135 mm
Height
1973 mm1838 mm
Width
2187 mm2157 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Rear-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Multi-colour
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2-
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Nappa LeatherLeather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,38,29,2623,13,96,419
Ex-Showroom Price
2,90,00,0002,75,00,000
RTO
36,79,00028,04,000
Insurance
11,49,76210,91,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,27,1226,74,831
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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