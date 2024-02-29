In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 400 d AMG Line, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel.
G-Class: 2925 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage.
Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage.
G-Class vs Land Cruiser Comparison
