In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 400 d AMG Line, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. G-Class: 2925 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. G-Class vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS G-class Land cruiser Brand Mercedes-Benz Toyota Price ₹ 2.55 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Mileage 9.5 kmpl 11 kmpl Engine Capacity 2925 cc 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6