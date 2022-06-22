Home > New Cars > BMW > X5 M > BMW X5 M On Road Price in Lucknow

Bmw X5m On Road Price

in Delhi
Bmw X5 M
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
BMW X5 M Price List, Specifications and Features

Competition

4395 cc | 617 bhp | 2385 |

₹ 2.32 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
20,300,000
RTO
2,080,000
Insurance
792,196
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
23,172,696
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹3,61,175
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
212
Length
4938
Wheelbase
2972
Kerb Weight
2385
Height
1747
Width
2015
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
688
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22
Bootspace
650
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
83
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
