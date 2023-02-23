HT Auto
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech

After introducing the updated X5 and X6 earlier this month, BMW has now uncovered the M Competition version of both these models. The BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will go into production at the German auto manufacturer's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, US. Production is slated to commence in April this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 10:02 AM
The updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 Competition come with a host of subtle styling updates along with a heavily upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain.
The luxury automaker claims that these two high-performance SUVs come with a mild hybrid V8 powertrain, which is a significant update. While the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine continues to churn out power for these SUVs, the 48-volt mild hybrid technology introduced to the powertrain enhances the performance and range of the cars. The electric motor is capable of producing 12 hp of peak power and 199 Nm of peak torque. An updated eight-speed automatic gearbox does transmission duty. Interestingly, despite the upgraded technology, the SUVs continue to produce the same total output as before. The powertrain is claimed to churn out 617 hp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque.

BMW claims that the hybrid assistance technology provides better performance during acceleration. Apart from that, this technology also promises better fuel efficiency. However, the automaker has not revealed the exact mileage figures of the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

BMW also claims that the new M Competition models can sprint to 96 kmph from a standstill position in 3.7 seconds at an electronically limited top speed of 249 kmph. An optional M Driver Package increases the top speed to 285 kmph.

While the powertrain technology has received significant updates, on the design front, the updated BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition come featuring new slimmer LED headlamps, an entirely black radiator grille and new exterior colour options. The colour options for these two models include Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic.

The cabins of the updated M Competition versions of the X5 and X6 come equipped with BMW Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen into a single bezel. Also, they get carbon fibre trim alongside Fineline Black or Silver Ash Root Open Pore wood options.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 10:02 AM IST
