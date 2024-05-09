Lamborghini Huracan successor confirmed for debut in August 2024

For Lamborghini, V10 supercars have remained the bread and butter for the longest time since the company found Volkswagen Group as its new owner. The latest V10 supercar from the Italian manufacturer, Lamborghini Huracan has been a successful model since its launch in 2014. It has been flying off the shelves, with demand surpassing supply for almost a year, despite production slated to continue until later in the year.

The recent unveiling of the STJ served as the finale for the supercar's era, marking the end of Volkswagen Group models sporting naturally aspirated V-10 engines, a tradition shared with the now-discontinued Audi R8. However, a fresh addition to Lamborghini's lineup in the latter half of 2024 is expected, with a new hybrid-powered supercar on the horizon.

The news was revealed in Sant'Agata Bolognese's Q1 2024 results document. Federico Foschini, Lamborghini's head of sales and marketing further dwelled on the topic. Set to debut in August, the replacement for the Huracan will feature a plug-in hybrid system built around an in-house-developed V-8 engine, a departure from Lamborghini's usual practice of borrowing powertrains from other VW Group brands.

Francesco Scardaoni, director of the Asia-Pacific region, previously highlighted Lamborghini's financial strength, affirming the brand's ability to independently develop its new model. Unfortunately, the iconic 5.2-litre FSI engine will bid farewell, aligning with VW Group's broader initiative to downsize and comply with stricter emissions regulations. The extent of the electrified powertrain's resemblance to the new Urus SE, which also boasts a plug-in hybrid V8 setup, remains to be seen.

Foschini emphasises the superiority of a plug-in hybrid V8 over a conventional internal combustion engine, citing the added capabilities enabled by the electric motor, such as active torque vectoring. Intriguing rumours suggest that the V8 engine's turbochargers won't engage until 7,000 rpm, with an impressive 10,000 rpm redline, paired with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission borrowed from the Revuelto.

Looking forward to the Huracan's successor, Lamborghini has already secured a name fitting its tradition of fierce bull-inspired monikers. The trademark filing for "Temerario" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office hints at exciting things to come.

With the impending launch of the Huracan successor, Lamborghini will round off its lineup's electrification journey, with the Revuelto serving as a V-12 plug-in hybrid and the Urus SE replacing previous V8-powered models. Looking further ahead, Lamborghini is gearing up to introduce its first-ever EV, the Lanzador, by 2028, followed by a fully electric second-generation Urus in 2029. The Revuelto will continue its run into the early 2030s, the company confirmed.

