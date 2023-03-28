HT Auto
Home Auto News Shah Rukh Khan Splurges On Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Worth Crores

Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM
Bollywood actor has gifted himself a personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth around 10 crore. The actor was spotted driving the vehicle near his house - Mannat - in Mumbai. The SUV features Arctic White body colour and has a number plate of 0555. Khan has added the SUV to his luxury vehicles collection after the success of his movie Pathaan, which marked his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

Shah Rukh Kahn's Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV features Arctic White body colour. (@WarriorsVideo/Twitter)
Popularly known as the king or the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns many luxurious vehicles and has an impressive collection of cars including brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce and Hyundai. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV has become the latest to join this collection.

The Arctic White paint of the exterior is matched with a white leather interior with Colbalto Blue accents, and the signature 555 plates top it all. The SUV is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that churns out 600 bhp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque. The standard Cullinan develops 571 bhp and 850 Nm. Transmission duties are performed by an eight-speed unit with an all-wheel drive system. Rolls-Royce claims to have fitted an entirely new exhaust system to modify this SUV’s aural signature.

His collection of vehicles reportedly include a phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. He reportedly also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-Series Convertible as well as a Hyundai Santro and Creta.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
