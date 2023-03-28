Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores

Bollywood actor has gifted himself a personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth around ₹10 crore. The actor was spotted driving the vehicle near his house - Mannat - in Mumbai. The SUV features Arctic White body colour and has a number plate of 0555. Khan has added the SUV to his luxury vehicles collection after the success of his movie Pathaan, which marked his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

Popularly known as the king or the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan owns many luxurious vehicles and has an impressive collection of cars including brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce and Hyundai. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV has become the latest to join this collection.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow debuts as brand's last V12 coupe to ever be made

Similar Products Find more Cars Rolls-royce Cullinan 6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹6.95 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Rolls-royce New Ghost 6750 cc | Petrol Automatic ₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Rolls-royce Dawn 6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹5.92 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Rolls-royce Wraith 6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹5 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Arctic White paint of the exterior is matched with a white leather interior with Colbalto Blue accents, and the signature 555 plates top it all. The SUV is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that churns out 600 bhp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque. The standard Cullinan develops 571 bhp and 850 Nm. Transmission duties are performed by an eight-speed unit with an all-wheel drive system. Rolls-Royce claims to have fitted an entirely new exhaust system to modify this SUV’s aural signature.

His collection of vehicles reportedly include a phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. He reportedly also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-Series Convertible as well as a Hyundai Santro and Creta.

First Published Date: