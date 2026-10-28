Rolls-Royce Ghost Key Specs
- Engine6750 cc
- Mileage6.33 kmpl
- Power563 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space490 litres
- Max Torque820 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2435 kg
Rolls-Royce Ghost is available in the 12 Colours in India.
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|Max Power
|563 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|820 Nm
|Mileage
|6.33 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|6750 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
Rolls-Royce Ghost in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Rolls-Royce Ghost's petrol variant is 6.33 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 comes with a litres fuel tank.
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*Ex-showroom price