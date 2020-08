Additional Features

The Very Essence Of Traditional Craftsmanship Where Cutting Edge Technology Meets Ghostâ??s Raft Of Sensory Pleasures To Deliver A Sanctuary Of Peaceful Serenity, From The Deep, Flawless Patina Of The Dashboard To The Door Panels, Every Veneer Is Hewn From A Single Tree. As A Mesmerising Finishing Touch, The Bespoke Starlight Headliner Lets You Travel Beneath Your Chosen Constellation The Sumptuously Soft Lambswool Floor Mats The Cashmere Blend And Leather Covered Roof Lining Imbued With An Ambience And Presence Both Inviting And Ultimately Coanding, Designed With A Sculptural Fluidity And Driver Focused Purpose, Ghost Transports Passengers In Unprecedented Luxury, Hand Crafted Artistry Comes To The Fore, Where Only The Most Flawless Paintwork And Hand Polished Finish Will Suffice, Here Is Where You Preside Over Your Domain With Absolute Assurance The Distinctive Rolls Royce Grille Continues This New, Noir Like Tone As Elements Are Transformed With High Gloss Dark Chrome To Create A Dramatic Contrast Against The LED Headlights, Asserting An Unrivalled Presence On The Road First There Is A Dark Glint Of Carbon Fibre,Then A Halo Forms Around The Rolls Royce Emblem, Light Gives Way To Dark, A Bolder Side Takes Over