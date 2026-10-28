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DISCONTINUED

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost

₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr*
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Rolls-Royce Ghost is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Rolls-Royce Ghost Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    6750 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.33 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    563 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    490 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    820 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2435 kg
View All Ghost SpecsView specs icon

Rolls-Royce Ghost Videos

  • Full Videos

Rolls-Royce Ghost Variants

Rolls-Royce Ghost price starts at ₹ 6.95 Cr and goes up to ₹ 7.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Ghost comes in 2 variants. Rolls-Royce Ghost's top variant is V12 Extended.
2 Variants Available
Ghost V12
₹6.95 Cr*
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ghost V12 Extended
₹7.95 Cr*
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Rolls-Royce Ghost Pros & Cons

Pros

Luxurious and comfortable interiorSmooth and quiet rideHigh-quality materials and craftsmanship

Cons

Expensive starting priceLimited cargo space for a large sedan

Rolls-Royce Ghost Images

Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 1
Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 2
Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 3
Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 4
Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 5
Rolls-Royce Ghost Image 6

Rolls-Royce Ghost Colours

Rolls-Royce Ghost is available in the 12 Colours in India.

Diamond Black
Silver
Metropolitan Blue
Silver Sand
Smokey Quartz
Midnight Sapphire
Salamanca Blue
Madeira Red
Stone Grey
Black
Ensign Red
Sea Green
Diamond black

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Rolls-Royce Ghost Related News

BYD's Yangwang Altior sedan will challenge the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
BYD’s teases new luxury flagship Yangwang Altior; takes aim at Rolls Royce Ghost
28 Oct 2026
The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II boasts new exterior design elements like new headlights and taillights, while the interior updates remain subtle.
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India. What makes this swanky sedan exclusive for Richie Rich
6 Feb 2025
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.95 crore for the Standard variant, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.19 crore for the Extended variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.52 crore for the Black Badge variant, (all prices ex-showroom)
Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Spirit of Ecstasy takes a step forward. Check out the key highlights of the luxurious sedan
29 Dec 2024
Rolls Royce Ghost is offered in three trims.
Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled
29 Dec 2024
The 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II arrives with subtle cosmetic and feature upgrades along with an updated motor
Rolls-Royce Ghost Facelift launched in India, prices start at 8.95 crore
28 Dec 2024
View all
 Rolls-Royce Ghost Related News

Rolls-Royce Ghost Specifications and Features

Max Power563 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque820 Nm
Mileage6.33 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6750 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Ghost specs and features

Rolls-Royce Ghost Mileage

Rolls-Royce Ghost in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Rolls-Royce Ghost's petrol variant is 6.33 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
V12
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
6.33 kmpl

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