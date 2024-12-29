Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Spirit of Ecstasy takes a step forward. Check highlights

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled the Ghost Series II in India marking an elegant evolution of the luxury sedan. With its stunning design updates, bespoke interior options and refined engineering the new Ghost Series II continues to uphold Rolls-Royce's name in terms of sophistication and luxury. Here are five key highlights of this masterpiece.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II redefines what a luxury sedan can be by setting new benchmarks in luxury.

1 Exterior The Ghost Series II boasts a refreshed front profile, featuring a smaller grille on the front bumper, LED DRLs elegantly wrapped around the main projector headlamps and new alloy wheels. The rear design has changed slightly with its new taillights that feature a clear cover with vertical partitions between the brake, turn signal and reverse lamps.

2 Interior The luxury car maker, Rolls-Royce has elevated the cabin experience in the facelifted Ghost Series II with the introduction of Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill materials. The intricate Duality Twill interior takes 20 hours to craft. This includes about 2.2 million stitches and close to 17.7 km of threadwork. Additionally, extensive customisation options ensure that no two Ghosts are alike providing customers with unparalleled exclusivity.

3 Technology and features The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II incorporates advanced technology and materials. The dashboard includes a new glass panel spanning the dashboard and an updated digital instrument console that can be colour-matched to the car’s exterior shade. The rear-seat infotainment system now gets improved connectivity which allows passengers to connect two streaming devices and pair wireless headphones. The in-built sound system of the sedan is an upgraded 1400-watt premium sound system which delivers an exceptional audio experience.

4 Engine and Performance Under the hood, the Ghost Series II is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. The power output depends on the version which one may choose. The Standard and Extended versions deliver 555 bhp and 850 Nm of torque while the Black Badge variant ups the ante with 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. All of the versions of the Ghost Series II feature an 8-speed automatic transmission along with all-wheel drive for improved grip and smooth performance.

5 Black Badge variant More specifically, the Black Badge variant enhances the driving experience. It features an improved braking feel by offering lesser pedal travel and a higher braking point. There is also a new ‘Low’ drive mode which enables 50 per cent quicker gear shifts when the throttle is 90 per cent open ensuring a more dynamic and engaging ride.

