Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India, a swanky sedan for Richie Rich
- The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II boasts new exterior design elements like new headlights and taillights, while the interior updates remain subtle.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has been launched in India at a jaw-dropping starting price of ₹8.95 crore (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹10.52 crore (ex-showroom). The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II is available in three variants: Series II, Extended Series II and Black Badge Series II. The latest iteration of this luxury sedan comes with revamped exterior styling. These include refreshed design elements such as new headlights and taillights. Also, the interior of this luxury sedan comes with some subtle changes.
The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II can be considered a very premium alternative to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The nearest competitors to this model in the luxury segment include the Bentley Flying Spur.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Here is a quick look at the key facts of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II that make this swanky sedan a car for ultra-rich consumers.
The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II comes with a host of fresh styling elements. It gets redesigned headlights and updated LED daytime running lights (DRL), while the front bumper has been tweaked to make it sleeker. There is a signature Rolls-Royce chrome garnished radiator grille and the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on the front hood remains unchanged. The side profile and rear of the new Ghost Series II retains much of the same look as its predecessor, though the LED taillights now feature a new design philosophy. The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II rides on 22-inch, nine-spoke alloy wheels.
While the exterior has received a host of design updates through small changes, inside the cabin, the Ghost Series II looks very similar to its previous version. The only notable change is minor tweaks on the dashboard. The luxury sedan now features a fully digital driver’s display, while the touchscreen infotainment system now gets new connectivity features. The Black Badge trim of the Ghost Series II gets a different tan and black interior theme.
The new Rolls Royce Ghost Series II draws power from a twin-turbocharged V12 engine under its hood. The engine channels power to all four wheels. The Black Badge version uses the same engine but pumps out more power than the lower variants. The car integrates Rolls-Royce’s advanced planar suspension system, flagbearer technology, and satellite-aided transmission.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.