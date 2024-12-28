Rolls-Royce Ghost Facelift launched in India, prices start at 8.95 crore

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has introduced the new Ghost facelift in India, bringing the updated version of its popular luxury sedan. The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is priced from ₹8.95 crore onwards for the Standard variant, followed by the Extended variant at ₹10.19 crore, and ₹10.52 crore for the top-spec Black Badge. All prices are ex-showroom. The British automotive marquee has begun accepting bookings for the new offering with deliveries set to commence next year.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II: What’s Special

The Ghost Series II arrives just months after the Cullinan Series II made its way to the Indian market. The model was unveiled globally earlier this year and arrives with a revised front profile featuring a smaller grille on the front bumper, LED DRLs wrapped around the main projector headlamps, and new alloy wheels. The rear sports a refreshed design with with the taillights extended to either side of the vehicle.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II gets the new Duality Twill interior takes 20 hours to complete comprising 2.2 million stitches and 17.7 km of thread work

The cabin gets new materials including Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. The automaker says the new Duality Twill interior takes 20 hours to complete comprising 2.2 million stitches and 17.7 km of thread work. Rolls-Royce customers get a plethora of choices when it comes to customisation, which makes every example rolling out unique to each other.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II also features a new glass panel that covers the width of the dashboard. The automaker has also updated the digital instrument console, which can now be colour-matched with the car’s exterior shade. The UI has also received upgrades with the in-car connectivity system allowing rear passengers to connect two streaming devices to their respective screens. The rear infotainment system can also be paired with wireless headphones. The Ghost Series II now uses a 1400-watt premium sound system, replacing the 1300-watt system seen on the previous version.

Deliveries of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II will commence in India next year onwards while bookings are now open

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II: Powertrain

Power on the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II comes from the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. The motor develops 555 bhp and 850 Nm on the Standard and Extended versions, while the Black Badge packs 584 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Both versions are paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

Rolls-Royce has also improved braking on the Ghost Black Badge with lesser pedal travel and a higher braking point. There’s also a new ‘Low’ drive mode, which makes gear changes 50 per cent quicker when the throttle is 90 per cent open.

