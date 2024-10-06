Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know

The British luxury carmaker, Rolls Royce recently launched the Cullinan Series 2 in India at a price tag of ₹10.5 crore ex-showroom. Meanwhile the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 Black Badge is priced at ₹12.25 crore. The company has stated that the deliveries of the SUV will begin from Q4 2024. The outgoing Cullinan which was launched in 2018 was priced at ₹6.95 crore in India.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 gets a refreshed exterior styling. The SUV now features redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights that f

Irene Nikkein, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, stated that the Cullinan Series 2 gets technological advancements along with upgrades to innovative materials, and refined design features. Additionally, it also gets expanded options for personalised customization through the Bespoke program. Here are the key upgrades that the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 gets over the outgoing model.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6749.0 cc 6749.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.95 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Ghost 6750 cc 6750 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.95 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Spectre 102 kWh 102 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 7.50 Cr Compare Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Dawn 6598.0 cc 6598.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.92 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII 6749.0 cc 6749.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.50 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV launched in India, priced at ₹7.5 crore

Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2: Design

The updated Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 gets a refreshed exterior styling. The SUV now features redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights that flow downwards, paired with an illuminated pantheon grille and a redesigned front bumper featuring streamlined air intakes. The company stated that inspired by contemporary sports yachts, the bumper lines create a subtle 'V' shape, enhancing the SUV's dynamic silhouette, according to Rolls-Royce.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2: Features

Inside, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 remains to be an opulent place to be in while incorporating several key upgrades to elevate the driving experience. The new version gets pillar-to-pillar glass-panel fascia that is aimed to enhance the dashboard and create a sense of spaciousness. The dashboard also features an illuminated dash panel that features a cityscape graphic, reminiscent of twinkling nighttime skylines.

In terms of upholstery, the customers get plethora of options to choose from including an exquisite Duality Twill fabric which Rolls Royce claim to be made from bamboo. This is aimed to combine sustainability with opulence.

Also watch: Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look

The dual-screen setup, encompassing digital instrument displays and an infotainment system, now integrates Rolls-Royce's innovative Spirit operating system, allowing for customisable instrument dial colours to complement the vehicle's exterior or interior theme.

In addition to this, the new model also features the Whispers app. It is an app which enables Rolls Royce customers for remote vehicle management and integration of navigation destinations. The rear seat passengers of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 get dedicated screens for infotainment and personalised comfort settings, with the option to connect Bluetooth headphones for independent Wi-Fi streaming.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2: Specs

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 continues to draw power from the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering close to 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. The engine gets even more power in the Black Badge version.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: