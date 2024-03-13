HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost Specifications

Rolls-Royce Ghost is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,95,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 6750 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Rolls-Royce Ghost mileage is 6.33 kmpl.
6.95 - 7.95 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Rolls-Royce Ghost Specs

Rolls-Royce Ghost comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 6.33 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Ghost measures ...Read More

Rolls-Royce Ghost Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V12 Extended
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.0sec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic, 8-speed
Mileage (ARAI)
6.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Emission Standard
BS VI
Engine
6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph
Bootspace
490 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Height
1550 mm
Kerb Weight
2435 Kg
Length
5457 mm
Width
1948 mm
Wheelbase
3295 mm
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Optional
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
USB Compatibility
Front & Rear
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto
Display
Touch Screen
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather Seats
Folding Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes

Rolls-Royce Ghost News

Rolls-Royce celebrates its 120th anniversary with the launch of the Ghost 'Prism,' a limited edition car that embodies elegance and exclusivity, limited to only 120 copies.
Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost ‘Prism’ to celebrate 120 years history: Check details
13 Mar 2024
Actor Emraan Hashmi was seen in his new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge at his residence recently
Actor Emraan Hashmi adds the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge to his garage
13 Jan 2024
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection is limited to just 25 units.
Rolls-Royce introduces limited-run Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis inspired by solar eclipse
13 Oct 2023
Rolls Royce aims to become an all-electric car brand in the next decade.
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
2 Feb 2022
The latest Black Badge Ghost from Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost makes debut
29 Oct 2021
Rolls-Royce Ghost Variants & Price List

Rolls-Royce Ghost price starts at ₹ 6.95 Cr and goes up to ₹ 7.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Rolls-Royce Ghost comes in 2 variants. Rolls-Royce Ghost's top variant is V12 Extended.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V12
6.95 Cr*
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V12 Extended
7.95 Cr*
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

