Rolls-Royce Ghost Specifications

Rolls-Royce Ghost comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 6.33 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Ghost measures 5,457 mm in length, 1,948 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,295 mm. A five-seat model, Rolls-Royce Ghost sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.