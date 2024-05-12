HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsRolls-RoyceGhostOn Road Price in Chennai

Rolls-Royce Ghost On Road Price in Chennai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Rolls-Royce Ghost
1/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
2/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
3/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
4/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.95 - 7.95 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ghost Price in Chennai

Rolls-Royce Ghost on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 7.92 Crore. The on road price for Rolls-Royce Ghost top variant goes up to Rs. 9.05 Crore in Chennai. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rolls-Royce Ghost V12₹ 7.92 Crore
Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended₹ 9.05 Crore
...Read More

Rolls-Royce Ghost Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V12
₹7.92 Crore*On-Road Price
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,95,00,000
RTO
69,50,000
Insurance
27,09,310
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
7,91,59,810
EMI@17,01,453/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
V12 Extended
₹9.05 Crore*On-Road Price
6750 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

    Rolls-Royce Ghost News

    Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
    Miami police adds Rolls-Royce Ghost to fleet, claims to be ‘worlds first’
    12 May 2024
    Rolls-Royce celebrates its 120th anniversary with the launch of the Ghost 'Prism,' a limited edition car that embodies elegance and exclusivity, limited to only 120 copies.
    Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost ‘Prism’ to celebrate 120 years history: Check details
    13 Mar 2024
    Actor Emraan Hashmi was seen in his new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge at his residence recently
    Actor Emraan Hashmi adds the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge to his garage
    13 Jan 2024
    Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection is limited to just 25 units.
    Rolls-Royce introduces limited-run Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis inspired by solar eclipse
    13 Oct 2023
    Rolls Royce aims to become an all-electric car brand in the next decade.
    Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
    2 Feb 2022
    View all
     Rolls-Royce Ghost News

    Rolls-Royce Ghost Videos

    The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
    Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
    18 Aug 2020
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
    Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
    18 Oct 2022
    Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
    Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
    1 Apr 2022
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
    Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
    28 May 2021
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Rolls-Royce Ghost FAQs

    The on-road price of Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended in Chennai is Rs. 9.05 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended in Chennai amount to Rs. 79.50 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Rolls-Royce Ghost in Chennai is Rs. 16.05 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended in Chennai are Rs. 30.95 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended in Chennai includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 7.95 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 79.50 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 30.95 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 9.05 Crore.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    Hyundai Tucson 2024

    30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details