Ghost is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of Ghost V12 Extended (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.05 Crore. It offers many features like SteeringGhost is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of Ghost V12 Extended (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.05 Crore. It offers many features like Steering Adjustment, Tachometer, Sunroof / Moonroof, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Air Conditioner and specs like:
Max Torque: 820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic, 8-speed
BootSpace: 490 litres
Mileage of V12 Extended is 6.33 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less