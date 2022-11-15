HT Auto

Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Rolls-Royce Ghost
1/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
2/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
3/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
4/5
Rolls-Royce Ghost
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.05 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Ghost Key Specs
Engine6750 cc
Mileage6.33 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Ghost specs and features

Ghost V12 Extended Latest Updates

Ghost is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of Ghost V12 Extended (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.05 Crore. It offers many features like Steering

  • Max Torque: 820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic, 8-speed
  • BootSpace: 490 litres
    • Mileage of V12 Extended is 6.33 kmpl....Read More

    Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended Price

    V12 Extended
    ₹9.05 Crore*On-Road Price
    6750 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,95,00,000
    RTO
    79,50,000
    Insurance
    30,94,934
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,05,45,434
    EMI@19,46,175/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.0sec
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    820 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic, 8-speed
    Mileage (ARAI)
    6.33 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    563 bhp @ 5250 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Yes
    Emission Standard
    BS VI
    Engine
    6750 cc, 12 Cylinders, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Bootspace
    490 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    5457 mm
    Wheelbase
    3295 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2435 Kg
    Width
    1948 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Optional
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto
    USB Compatibility
    Front & Rear
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch Screen
    Airbags
    6 Airbags, Driver, Passenger and Side Front
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    Yes
    Ventilated Seats
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    60:40 Split
    Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended EMI
    EMI17,51,557 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,14,90,890
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,14,90,890
    Interest Amount
    2,36,02,534
    Payable Amount
    10,50,93,424

    Rolls-Royce Ghost other Variants

    V12
    ₹7.92 Crore*On-Road Price
    6750 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,95,00,000
    RTO
    69,50,000
    Insurance
    27,09,310
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,91,59,810
    EMI@17,01,453/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Popular Sedan Cars

    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Verna Price in Delhi
    Honda City

    Honda City

    11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    City Price in Delhi
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Virtus Price in Delhi
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Slavia Price in Delhi
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    46.17 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars

    Top Luxury Cars

    View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2024

      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      16.75 - 18 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      1.53 Cr
      Check Latest Offers
      Mahindra XUV 3XO

      Mahindra XUV 3XO

      7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Jeep Wrangler

      Jeep Wrangler

      67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BMW i5

      BMW i5

      1.2 Cr
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Cars in India 2024

      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Toyota Fortuner

      Toyota Fortuner

      33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2024

      Mercedes-Benz EQA

      Mercedes-Benz EQA

      60 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Lexus UX

      Lexus UX

      40 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

      6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Tata Curvv

      Tata Curvv

      15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      BMW M3

      BMW M3

      65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details