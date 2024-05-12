Rolls-Royce Ghost on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 7.92 Crore.
The on road price for Rolls-Royce Ghost top variant goes up to Rs. 9.05 Crore in Pune.
The lowest price model is
Rolls-Royce Ghost on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 7.92 Crore.
The on road price for Rolls-Royce Ghost top variant goes up to Rs. 9.05 Crore in Pune.
The lowest price model is Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 and the most priced model is Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended.
Visit your nearest
Rolls-Royce Ghost dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Rolls-Royce Ghost on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 ₹ 7.92 Crore Rolls-Royce Ghost V12 Extended ₹ 9.05 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price