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TOYOTA Camry

₹48.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Introduction

The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024, and it is available at a price of 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The ninth generation of the premium mid-size Japanese sedan has arrived on our shores as a Completely Knocked Down Unit (CKD) like its predecessor. It boasts a reinvented design language with a slew of new features and a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 2025 Camry comes with a broader front grille and new, angular headlamps with sharp LED DRLs. The rear-end features wraparound LED tail lights and the car rides on new dual-tone alloys.

Toyota Camry Price:

The new-gen Toyota Camry was launched in the Indian market at a price of 48 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top variant in the global markets is priced at $36,125 (approximately 30.1 lakh), the mid-size sedan gets a higher markup on our shores due to its CKD status. Bookings and deliveries for the Camry have begun with immediate effect since the day of launch.

When was the Toyota Camry launched?

The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024. It debuted in the global markets earlier this year and has been on sale for a while. The Toyota Camry was first introduced in 1982 as a compact sedan, preceded by the 1980 Celica Camry. Post 1990s, the Camry has been made larger to fit the mid-size sedan segment. The sedan had several engine options over the years and was offered with a diesel powertrain till the late 1990s. The early 2000s saw a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre V6. While a 3.5-litre V6 was offered globally till the eight-generation model (2017-2024), Toyota has now dropped it in favour of inline-four petrol and petrol-hybrid variants.

How many variants of the Toyota Camry are available?

The Toyota Camry is available globally in four distinct trims – LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. The Indian market will get only one variant with the 2.5-litre hybrid engine that sends power to the front wheels. There are six colour options available and the car comes riding on newly-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloys. The cabin features 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a rear centre armrest with touch controls, rear seat recline, and a sunroof with tilt and slide function. This variant further features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display and a fully digital cluster with connected car features.

What are the colour options offered with the Toyota Camry?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in five colour options, which are Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, and Precious Metal. The cabin is offered with a dual-tone yellow-brown soft leather upholstery with a Piano Black centre console.

What features are available in the Toyota Camry?

The latest generation of the Toyota Camry introduces a wide range of features and is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and offers connected car features. The sedan comes fitted with an all-new yellow brown soft leather upholstery. Front seats are 10-way power adjustable while the driver gets memory function. The new Camry further features a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio setup, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

What are the technical specifications of the Toyota Camry?

Power in the 2025 Toyota Camry is derived from the sole 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine that delivers a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving feel. In the global markets, the Camry is available with all-wheel drive with on-demand torque distribution between the front and rear wheels.

What is the Toyota Camry’s mileage?

Toyota estimates that the 2025 Camry will offer a mileage of 25.49 kmpl with its 50-litre fuel tank and hybrid system. The car further offers an EV-only driving mode.

What is the seating capacity of the Toyota Camry?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is positioned as a five-seater premium mid-size sedan.

What are the Toyota Camry’s safety features?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the carmaker’s in-house ADAS suite that comes with features such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure alerts, pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, and automated high beam. The sedan further features nine airbags, a 360-degree panoramic rear-view monitor, ABS with EBD and brake assist, as well as ISOFIX mounts in the rear. It comes equipped with vehicle stability and traction control systems alongside TPMs, Hill Start Assist Control with uphill/downhill assist, and an engine immobiliser.

What cars does the Toyota Camry rival in its segment?

With the ninth generation of the Camry sedan, Toyota aims to take on the likes of the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

Toyota Camry Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2487 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25.49 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    184 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    221 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1645 kg
View All Camry SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Camry Videos

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Toyota has launched the 9th gen Camry hybrid sedan at a price of Rs 48 lakh #camryhybrid #shorts
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Toyota has launched the 9th gen Camry hybrid sedan at a price of Rs 48 lakh #camryhybrid #shorts

Toyota Camry Variants

Toyota Camry price starts at ₹ 48.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Camry comes in 2 variants. Toyota Camry's top variant is Sprint Edition.
2 Variants Available
Camry Elegant
₹48.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Camry Sprint Edition
₹48.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Camry Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Toyota's July 2026 sales rose 5% domestically, with 30,516 units sold, highlighting steady growth and customer confidence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued growth in India's passenger vehicle market, driven by festive demand despite external challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Toyota's new patent for EVs features a simulated manual gearbox, assessing driving skills while mimicking traditional driving experiences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Dec 2025
A light aircraft crash-landed on a Florida highway, striking a Toyota Camry but causing only minor injuries.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Oct 2025
Toyota reveals the sporty Camry GT-S Concept, showcasing a performance-inspired design ahead of the 2025 SEMA Show.Read Full Story

Toyota Camry Visual Comparison

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Toyota Camry comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry image
Rs. 48.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6204
184 bhp221 NmAutomatic9--4920 mm1840 mm1455 mm5.7 metres
Mercedes-Benz A-Class LimousineMercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine imageRs. 46.05 LakhsOnwards
3.72
147 bhp320 NmAutomatic7-395454917961446-CamryVSA-Class Limousine
Skoda Octavia RSSkoda Octavia RS imageRs. 49.99 LakhsOnwards-261 bhp370 NmAutomatic10-600-1555 litres4709 mm1829 mm1457 mm-CamryVSOctavia RS
BYD SealBYD Seal imageRs. 41 LakhsOnwards
4.73
523 bhp670 Nm-8145 mm400 litres4800 mm1875 mm1460 mm5.7 metresCamryVSSeal
Audi A4Audi A4 imageRs. 46.41 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp320 NmAutomatic8--4762 mm1847 mm1433 mm5.8 metresCamryVSA4

Toyota Camry Images

Toyota Camry Image 1
Toyota Camry Image 2
Toyota Camry Image 3
Toyota Camry Image 4

Toyota Camry Colours

Toyota Camry is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Platinum White Pearl
Precious Metal
Emotional Red
Attitude Black
Dark Blue
Cement Grey
Platinum white pearl

Toyota Camry Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

46.05 - 48.55 Lakhs
CamryvsA-Class Limousine
Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
CamryvsOctavia RS
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53.15 Lakhs
CamryvsSeal
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
CamryvsA4

Toyota Camry User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.8Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Toyota Camry User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Toyota Camry is applauded for its premium feel, safety, and comfort, but criticized for its lack of sportiness, limited features, and high costs. Hybrid efficiency and reliability are highlights.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth and quiet engine
  • check circle iconGreat fuel economy
  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features
  • check circle iconHigh build quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNot for thrill-seekers
  • warning iconExpensive replacement parts
  • warning iconLimited features for the price
  • warning iconLow ground clearance
  • warning iconBasic digital cluster layout

User Reviews

Heavy Front Nose Scraping
The long front overhang of Toyota Camry means the nose bumper scrapes on unscientific speed humps even at crawling speeds. e-CVT gearbox is uninspiring for enthusiastic driving styles. Leather seat cooling ventilation functionality is slow to cool down on very hot days.
By: Keshav Desai (Jun 25, 2026)
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Small Fuel Tank Volume
Fuel tank capacity is only 50 liters in Toyota Camry because of hybrid setup packaging. Even with high mileage, highway driving range is limited. 360 degree camera stitching has blind spots around rear corners. Missing dynamic ambient light color changing options.
By: Sudip Dutta (Jun 25, 2026)
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Traditional Dashboard Appearance
While rear cabin of Toyota Camry is premium, the front dashboard design layout feels very traditional and old school compared to modern premium electric sedans. Analog clock look is outdated. Brakes grab aggressively at very low speeds due to regeneration transition phase.
By: Yashraj Shah (Jun 25, 2026)
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Firm Edge Bump Absorption
Plush ride on smooth roads but Toyota Camry thuds loudly over sharp rectangular potholes or broken expansion joints. Cushioning could be more progressive. No paddle shifters provided to control e-CVT virtual steps manually. Headroom gets restricted due to low roofline.
By: Arindam Banerjee (Jun 25, 2026)
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No Electronic Boot Closing
Shocked to find that Toyota Camry misses out on powered electronic tailgate closing feature at this price range. Must slam it manually. Ventilated front seat fans make a noticeable buzzing noise when set to maximum cooling speed level. Hybrid engine efficiency is redeeming trait.
By: Subhajit Das (Jun 25, 2026)
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Toyota Camry Related News

The Beechcraft 55 lies damaged on the Florida highway after crashing into a Toyota Camry during an emergency landing attempt.
Light aircraft crash-lands on Toyota Camry in moving traffic
11 Dec 2025
Toyota has announced that it will be showcasing its latest creation the Camry GT-S Concept at the SEMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas.
Toyota Camry GT-S Concept unveiled: To be showcased at the 2025 SEMA Show
27 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, August 18: Volvo EX30 reviewed, Toyota Camry Sprint Edition launched, Mercedes-Benz MD interview & more…
19 Aug 2025
The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.50 lakh, ex-showroom
Toyota Camry Sprint Edition launched at 48.50 lakh. Here's what it gets
18 Aug 2025
The 2025 BYD Seal starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53.15 lakh, while the Toyota Camry is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48 lakh
BYD Seal or Toyota Camry? Which premium ride will you pick to be chauffered in
5 May 2025
View all
 Toyota Camry Related News

Toyota Camry Specifications and Features

Max Power184 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque221 Nm
Mileage25.49 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all Camry specs and features

Toyota Camry Mileage

Toyota Camry in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Camry's petrol variant is 25.49 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Camry Elegant comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Elegant
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
25.49 kmpl

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