In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Camry
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-