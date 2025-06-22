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HomeCompare CarsSuperb [2023-2024] vs Camry

Skoda Superb [2023-2024] vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2023-2024] Camry
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 54 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage18.2 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
NoPermanent magnet synchronous
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliserDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16235 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres50 litres
Length
4869 mm4920 mm
Ground Clearance
151 mm-
Wheelbase
2836 mm2825 mm
Kerb Weight
1565 kg1645 kg
Height
1503 mm1455 mm
Width
1864 mm1840 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No-
DVD Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
119
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
23.3 inch12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderAudio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Piano Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,09,19055,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
54,00,00048,50,000
RTO
5,69,0004,95,330
Insurance
2,39,6901,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,33,4591,18,433

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