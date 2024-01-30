Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|19.16 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
Camry is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Camry Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 47.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Hybrid is 50 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
