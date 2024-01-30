Saved Articles

Toyota Camry Hybrid

6/24
47.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Camry Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage19.16 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Camry Hybrid Latest Updates

Camry is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of Camry Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 47.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Hybrid

  • Engine Type: Petrol-Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
    • Mileage of Hybrid is 19.16 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Camry Hybrid Price

    Hybrid
    ₹47.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2487 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    41,20,000
    RTO
    4,41,000
    Insurance
    1,90,330
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    47,51,830
    EMI@1,02,135/mo
    Toyota Camry Hybrid Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.16
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine Type
    Petrol-Hybrid
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    958
    Battery
    Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Max Engine Performance
    215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Motor Performance
    119 bhp 202 Nm
    Engine
    2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 45 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 45 R18
    Length
    4885
    Wheelbase
    2825
    Kerb Weight
    1665
    Height
    1455
    Width
    1840
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Audio controls & Cup holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Toyota Camry Hybrid EMI
    EMI91,922 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    42,76,647
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    42,76,647
    Interest Amount
    12,38,662
    Payable Amount
    55,15,309

