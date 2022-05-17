HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition: First Look

Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look

Toyota has taken the covers off the Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition. It comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 02:17 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 02:17 PM IST
TAGS: Camry 2023 Camry Camry 2023 Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition Toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

India-bound BMW 3 Series leaked on internet ahead of official debut
India-bound BMW 3 Series leaked on internet ahead of official debut
Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
Hero Electric collaborates with RevFin to lease 2.5 lakh electric vehicles
Hero Electric collaborates with RevFin to lease 2.5 lakh electric vehicles
Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19
Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19
Ahead of Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
Ahead of Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city