Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
Toyota has taken the covers off the Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition. It comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets.
First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 02:17 PM IST
TAGS: Camry 2023 Camry Camry 2023 Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition Toyota
