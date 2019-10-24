HT Auto
Audi A6 vs Toyota Camry

A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹54.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹39.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1419.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSIPetrol-Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1022958
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,77,04347,51,830
Ex-Showroom Price
57,08,00041,20,000
RTO
5,77,6604,41,000
Insurance
1,90,7831,90,330
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,2161,02,135
