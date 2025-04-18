In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A6 and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs Camry Comparison