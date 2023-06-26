HT Auto
Toyota Camry Specifications

Toyota Camry is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 39,41,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2487.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Camry Specs

Toyota Camry comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Camry measures 4,885 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. ...Read More

Toyota Camry Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol-Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
958
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
119 bhp 202 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Length
4885
Wheelbase
2825
Kerb Weight
1665
Height
1455
Width
1840
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check New A3 details
Toyota Camry News

Toyota Motor in India has started to test the first ever car to run fully on ethanol-based flex-fuel.
Toyota Camry, running only on ethanol-based fuel, to launch in August: Nitin Gadkari
26 Jun 2023
The Toyota Camry will be pulled off the shelves in Japan soon, while sales will continues over 100 markets globally
Toyota Camry to be discontinued in Japan as global production to continue
24 Mar 2023
The all-electric Toyota Camry TRD could be the preview of a future NASCAR model. (Image: Twitter/Joe Gibbs Racing)
This electric Toyota Camry is built for NASCAR, but not for racing
14 Dec 2022
The wooden Toyota Camry replica took 35 days to be built completely. (Image: Youtube/Woodworking Art)
Watch: From a wood block to a Toyota Camry in 35 days
28 Nov 2022
Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition will be offered with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
17 May 2022
View all
 

Toyota Camry Variants & Price List

Toyota Camry price starts at ₹ 39.41 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 41.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Camry comes in 1 variants. Toyota Camry top variant price is ₹ 39.41 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hybrid
39.41 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details