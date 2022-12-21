Audi A4 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi A4 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The A4 measures 4,762 mm in length, 1,847 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,819 mm. A five-seat model, Audi A4 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi A4 price starts at ₹ 42.34 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 48.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi A4 comes in 2 variants. Audi A4 top variant price is ₹ 46.67 Lakhs.
₹42.34 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹46.67 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
