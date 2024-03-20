HT Auto
BYD Seal Specifications

BYD Seal is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 41,00,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
41 - 53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BYD Seal Specs

BYD Seal comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Seal measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. The ground clearance of Seal

BYD Seal Specifications and Features

Performance
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
82.56 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 670 Nm
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R19
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
4800 mm
Wheelbase
2920 mm
Height
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
2185 kg
Width
1875 mm
Bootspace
400 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

BYD Seal News

BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
20 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
16 Mar 2024
BYD Seal is the newest electric car in the Indian market and at its price points, will rival Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Seal EV will be offered with two powertrains and three variant options.
BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which premium EV to go for
7 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal luxury electric offering is now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
BYD Seal EV garners over 200 bookings in India
6 Mar 2024
BYD Seal EV launched in India at 41 lakh, gets up to 650 km of range
6 Mar 2024
BYD Seal Variants & Price List

BYD Seal price starts at ₹ 41 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Seal comes in 3 variants. BYD Seal's top variant is Performance.

Dynamic
41 Lakhs*
61.44 KWh
Premium
45.55 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
Performance
53 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

