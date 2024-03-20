BYD Seal Specifications

BYD Seal comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Seal measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. The ground clearance of Seal is 145 mm. A five-seat model, BYD Seal sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BYD Seal price starts at ₹ 41 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Seal comes in 3 variants. BYD Seal's top variant is Performance.
₹41 Lakhs*
61.44 KWh
₹45.55 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
₹53 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price