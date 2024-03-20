HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBYDSealOn Road Price in Mumbai

BYD Seal On Road Price in Mumbai

BYD Seal Front Left Side
1/16
BYD Seal Front Right Side
2/16
BYD Seal Front View
3/16
BYD Seal Headlight
4/16
BYD Seal Left Side View
5/16
BYD Seal Rear Left View
6/16
42.89 - 55.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Seal Price in Mumbai

BYD Seal on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 42.89 Lakhs. The on road price for BYD Seal top variant goes up to Rs. 55.58 Lakhs in Mumbai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BYD Seal Dynamic₹ 42.89 Lakhs
BYD Seal Premium₹ 47.84 Lakhs
BYD Seal Performance₹ 55.58 Lakhs
...Read More

BYD Seal Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Dynamic
₹42.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
61.44 KWh
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,00,000
RTO
25,500
Insurance
1,63,226
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
42,89,226
EMI@92,192/mo
Premium
₹47.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
82.56 KWh
View breakup
Performance
₹55.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
82.56 KWh
View breakup

BYD Seal News

BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
20 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
16 Mar 2024
BYD Seal is the newest electric car in the Indian market and at its price points, will rival Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Seal EV will be offered with two powertrains and three variant options.
BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which premium EV to go for
7 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal luxury electric offering is now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
BYD Seal EV garners over 200 bookings in India
6 Mar 2024
BYD Seal EV launched in India at 41 lakh, gets up to 650 km of range
6 Mar 2024
BYD Seal Videos

The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34 lakh (ex-showroom). It promises more than 500-km range, one of the longest among any EVs available in India currently.
BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review
14 Dec 2022
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which was unveiled for the Indian customers on October 11, has secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test revealed
13 Oct 2022
Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
18 Dec 2021
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Check Latest Offers
