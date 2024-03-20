HT Auto
BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2024, 13:27 PM
  • BYD Seal is offered with two powertrain options and three variants in the Indian market.
BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.
BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.

BYD India has announced that they have received over 500 bookings for their Seal EV which was recently launched in the Indian market. BYD is offering the Seal in three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Performance. They are priced at 41 lakh, 45.55 lakh and 53 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

BYD is aiming towards making its sales and service network cover 90 per cent of the market, providing people access to EV technology and product experience in India. Apart from Seal EV, BYD also sells Atto 3 and e6 in the Indian market. Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said: “We are confident of our product, of our pricing and are pleased to see the response it has generated in the market. We did hit the 200 bookings mark soon after launch, within 15 days, we have registered 500 bookings. It goes to show that Indian customers are keen on competitively priced and stylish solutions for sustainable motoring. We already offer a premium electric MPV with the All-New e6 and an electric born E-SUV with the BYD ATTO 3. The latest BYD SEAL further widens our portfolio in India with an electric sport sedan that’s stylish and luxurious."

Watch: BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?

BYD will offer Seal EV in four colour options - Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Artic Blue. The electric sedan has already scored a 5-star crash test rating through Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Also Read : BYD Seal EV launched in India at 41 lakh, gets up to 650 km of range

Customers who book a BYD Seal by March 31, 2024, will receive benefits as per booking policy which include a 7 kW home charger and installation service, a 3 kW portable charging box, a BYD Seal VTOL (Vehicle to Load) mobile power supply unit, 6 years of roadside assistance, and one complimentary inspection service. In addition, the BYD SEAL comes with an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the battery, an 8-year or 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the motor and motor controller, and a 6-year or 1,50,000 km warranty (whichever earlier) for the vehicle itself.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2024, 13:23 PM IST
