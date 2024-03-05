BYD Seal EV launched in India at 41 lakh, gets up to 650 km of range

BYD India has finally launched the Seal electric vehicle in the Indian market. The electric sedan was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2023 but the launch got delayed. Now, that it is finally here, BYD will be selling it with two battery pack options. There is 61.44 kWh which will be offered only with the Dynamic Range variant and then there is an 82.56 kWh battery pack that will be offered in two variants - Premium Range and Performance. The bookings are open for a token amount of ₹1.25 lakh.

The Dynamic Range and Premium Range variants will be offered with a rear-wheel drive powertrain whereas the Performance variant comes with an all-wheel drive powertrain. All three variants produce different levels of power outputs. They are priced at ₹41 lakh, ₹45.55 lakh and ₹53 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Dynamic Range puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm whereas the Premium Range produces 308 bhp and 360 Nm. Then there is the Peformance variant. The combined power output from both motors put out 522 bhp and 670 Nm.

The Dynamic Range has a claimed range figure of 510 km with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The Premium Range takes 5.9 seconds to accelerate from 0-100 kmph and has a claimed range of 650 km. Finally, there is the Performance variant that has a claimed range of 580 km and it can accelerate in 3.8 seconds from 0-100 kmph.

BYD will offer Seal EV in four colour options - Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Artic Blue. The electric sedan has already scored a 5-star crash test rating through Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

The interior of the Seal comes with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate. There will also be a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charging and Level 2 ADAS features.

